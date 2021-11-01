Hall of famer Magic Johnson to hand out free turkeys in St. Pete

Thanks to a partnership between the Saturday Morning Shoppe, Simply Healthcare and the City of St. Petersburg, Hall of Fame basketball player Magic Johnson will be handing out free turkeys on Monday.

"We understand that leading healthier life goes beyond just going to the doctor. Factors such as your having access to healthier foods can really influence someone's health," explains Simply Health's Scott Moore.

The turkeys will be handed out on Monday, November 1 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Tropicana Field Lot 6.

Saturday Morning Shoppe's Renee Edwards says, "I think it's extremely important because I think people need to understand that once you reach celebrity status, that it's definitely okay to come back and give back to the community. And people actually need to know that he's coming to give back to our city to St. Pete."

Edwards says it's first come, first serve so you may want to be there a little early.