ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A gunman was barricaded inside a St. Petersburg bank, according to officials.

St. Petersburg Police Department said officers are working the scene, where the suspect is inside a Wells Fargos on 34th Street North.

They also confirmed that the gunman allowed customers and employees to leave the building.

According to St. Pete Police, the gunman has been placed in custody.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.