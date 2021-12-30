Gulfport's Sail Market Studio and Boutique supports local artisans, fight against homelessness

GULFPORT, Fla. — Sarah Laracuente is showing big love to Tampa Bay.

"If we can support local artists, buy cute clothes, find stuff for the kids, and make a difference at the same time, let's do it, let's make it happen," said the community sparkplug.

Laracuente's popular Gulport shop Sail Market Studio and Boutique supports local artists, designers and jewelry makers.

With fashionista Trish Heisler by her side, Laracuente sells cool gifts for pretty much anyone.

She then takes 10% of those sales and donates to St. Vincent de Paul Cares, a solutions-based nonprofit aimed at ending homelessness.

The issue is intensely personal for her.

When Laracuente was 19 and a single mom, her father Ken, a UF grad and a lawyer suffered from mental health struggles and homelessness.

She's now in a position to give back.

"Be nice, because it does make a difference," she said.

