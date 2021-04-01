Gulfport Marina finds success during pandemic

For boaters, kayakers and visitors, the Gulfport Marina is a slice of paradise.

"Yes, no pun intended, but it was a shot in the arm for the marine industry," explains Denis Frain, Gulfport Marina Director.

The Gulfport Marina, like many other outdoor places, found success during COVID-19. Business has been booming and full of people wanting to get outside and get away from it all.

"So, it was like Memorial Day and Fourth of July every day for two months straight so the boat ramp really help a lot of boaters get out and enjoy. Enjoy what we have here in Florida," says Frain.

The Marina sites on 11 acres of land and about 7.5 acres of water. There are 252 wetslips, 75 dry slips, and 32 kayak launches.

If you're over by the casino, you'll notice a bunch of boats in the water. That's the mooring field.

"It benefits the environment because the sea grass. So these moorings are in typically 10 to 15 foot. And in the past we had vessels coming in to shore a little bit closer and damaging or valuable sea grass," explains Frain..

Traveling sailor stay here for a day, week, or months with access to the marina and all the restaurants nearby, without having the dock.

When we visited, a group was just leaving for a dolphin tour. Two boats a day, for eight to nine months a year, leave from the marina to visit the open waters, Egmont Key and enjoy the beauty of Gulfport.

