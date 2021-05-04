Gulfport dance instructor arrested on molestation charges after incident with student, police say

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Gulfport dance instructor was arrested on molestation charges stemming from an incident with a student, police said.

St. Pete police said Gulfport dance instructor Servy Gallardo, 52, was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on Monday.

Investigators said the student was 15 years old.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

Gallardo was an instructor and director of the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory located at 1500 58th St. S in Gulfport.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and/ or anyone who has been victimized by Gallardo to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

