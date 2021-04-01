Gulfport 50+ community finds success on online platforms

A large portion of Gulfport is the 50+ community.

The pandemic really hit that age group hard, especially when it comes to social isolation.

The Gulfport Senior Center has really been trying to engage that group since COVID-19 began.

In the beginning, that meant teaching people how to use Facebook, Youtube and Zoom. But now, it's smooth sailing.

Rachel Cataldo, Senior Center Supervisor, says, "Those classes, we have a good 200 people attending every week. Yeah, so it really has kept going."

So much so, that virtual events may continue even when the Senior Center is fully open again.

The Senior Center is free for residents and $50 a year for non-residents.

There is still an effort underway for a $10 million campaign to build a new center. That plan was put on hold because of COVID-19 but there's hope to restart soon.

