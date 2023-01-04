Gulf Boulevard fatal crash highlights need for safety improvements on busy Pinellas Co. roadway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are investigating the death of two pedestrians on Gulf Boulevard.

Investigators say Brian and Jane Allen were hit and killed on January 3 while crossing the roadway which runs along Pinellas County’s beach coastline. Investigators say speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

Gulf Boulevard is one of the worst roadways for pedestrians, according to pedestrian safety organizations in Pinellas County.

Yet, numbers from the state show the roadway is seeing fewer fatalities now compared to 5 years ago.

Gulf Boulevard Pedestrian Crashes

2017: 24 pedestrian crashes

2018: 25 pedestrian crashes

2019: 18 pedestrian crashes

2020: 10 pedestrian crashes

2021: 14 pedestrian crashes

2022: 5 pedestrian crashes

While that’s good to hear, ABC Action News caught several people putting themselves in dangerous situations by walking across Gulf Boulevard outside of the crosswalk on Wednesday, one day after the fatal crash that killed 61-year-old Brian Allen and 63-year-old Jane Allen.

Janice Will lives on St. Pete Beach and sees scary situations involving pedestrians often.

“It’s very dangerous, very dangerous for people to cross the street. I was so happy when they started putting the crosswalks in every couple of feet, but people don’t use them. I see people in the middle of the street all the time,” she explained.

In just the short time ABC Action News was in the area of Gulf Boulevard where the couple was hit, we saw many risking crossing the street where there was no crosswalk.

Mandy Lemiesz, the manager of Provident Oceana Beachfront Suites, is doing her part to help reduce the dangers.

They have two properties across the street from each other where guests and employees cross Gulf Boulevard constantly.

“We have information we’ve recently been hanging out and just a lot of verbal communication. We tell them about our different amenities across the street and we tell them to use the crosswalk, press the button, wait for cars to stop. Something so simple,” she elaborated.

Lemiesz says she’d like to see more enforcement of the laws, especially in a place where people visit from all over the world.

“I’d really like to see some more presence or volunteers that can sit and monitor especially heading into our biggest tourist season,” Lemiesz added.

We wanted to know what transportation leaders are doing about it.

FDOT tells ABC Action News within the next five years; they plan to add more crosswalks, more lighting, improve bike lanes and add more flashing beacons.

Here’s more information on what they have planned:

Gulf Blvd at 134th Avenue - Midblock Crosswalk

Gulf Blvd east of Harrell Avenue - Midblock Crosswalk

SR 699/Gulf Blvd at 1St St E/W Gulf Blvd - Intersection Improvements

Other upcoming projects:

443666-1: Gulf Blvd from N of 192nd Ave to SR 688 / 5th Ave / Walsingham Rd.: This is a resurfacing project. This project proposes to make upgrades to the existing mid-block pedestrian crossings and additional lighting for mid-blocks. This project is also proposing to add up to two additional Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) controlled mid-block crossings and provide hardened centerline refuges islands at the signalized intersection of Gulf Blvd and Walsingham Rd.

452002-1: Gulf Blvd from 164th Ave to N of W 183rd Terrace: This is a resurfacing project planned for scoping later this year. Currently, this project is looking at possible sight distance obstructions, adding controlled mid-block crossing locations, modifying median locations to reduce conflict areas, and a new potential signalized intersection.

452003-1: Gulf Blvd from N of W Gulf Blvd to S of 131st Ave in FY 27: This is a resurfacing project. Currently, this project is proposing to update bicycle facilities along the corridor by striping out bike lanes, making upgrades to the existing signalized intersections, review of potential controlled mid-block crossing locations.

Forward Pinellas MPO has a safety study ongoing; to see the study, CLICK HERE.

FDOT tells ABC Action News there are 21 mid-block crossings with yellow flashing lights on Gulf Boulevard now and they plan to add at least five more by 2027.

ABC Action News also dug up pedestrian crash statistics from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The numbers show total pedestrian crashes fell in 2022 compared to 2021, both statewide and in the Tampa Bay region.