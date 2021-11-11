Guests continue to flock to Tradewinds Island Grand Resort

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A trip to Tradewinds' Island Grand Resort is fun for the whole family.

You'll find a whole list of activities from paddle boats and kayaking to arts and crafts for the kids.

Travelers have been flocking to St. Pete Beach, and Tradewinds is definitely feeling the impacts.

Alexis Hoffstadter with Tradewinds Resorts said, "So since February, we've actually been at full occupancy, which has been fantastic. We're an area, unlike, you know, any other here. Like I said, Number One beach in the USA, but also, you know, we've got a lot of tourists that are coming in, they're looking for that vacation after some stressful years. And we've got the ability to provide that much-needed relaxation and family time here."

Even if you choose not to stay at a Tradewinds property some of their amenities are available for the public to use.

You may know that giant slide on St. Pete Beach and that is also available for purchase to the public.

