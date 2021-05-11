Great Explorations Children's Museum to host 'A Night at the Brewseum'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A night of craft beer, "EX" games and live music awaits to support a St. Petersburg non-profit.

The Great Explorations Children's Museum is holding an in-person, outdoor fundraiser this weekend.

"A Night at the Brewseum" will be at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg from 6 to10 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Guests will compete in games like Nerf gun blackjack, flamingo hula hoop toss and more.

Local breweries participating include 3 Daughters Brewing, Cage Brewing, Green Bench Brewing Co., If I Brewed the World, Dissent Craft Brewing Company, Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, and Tarpon Springs Distillery.

The event will benefit the museum's educational programming and offer a way to safely connect with the community.

Guests and vendors will no longer be required to wear a face mask, but are strongly encouraged to. All Great Explorations team members will continue to wear a face mask. There will also no longer be temperature screenings.

"Brewseum" at-home kits are available for purchase for those who can't attend.

Tickets to the event are available by clicking here. They are $55 per person and include a Brewseum tasting cup, four hours of tastings, games, and Brewseum t-shirt with accessories.

Designated driver and group tickets are available.