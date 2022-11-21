Great Explorations Children's Museum in St. Pete opens fun, tears-free dentist exhibit

Great Explorations Children's Museum in downtown St. Petersburg excels at mixing learning with play, teaching young children about life in fun ways.

At Great Ex, even a trip to the dentist can be a good time.

A brand new exhibit, "The Smile Spot," is a clever, highly interactive, fun zone where kids can enjoy a tear-free visit to a dentist's office. The patients are manatees and crocodiles, and the kids do the procedures.

Clean a molar, floss a giant mouth — even visit the Tooth Fairy!

The Smile Spot, which is right next to the museum's epic grocery store experience, is included with the price of admission.

For more on Great Explorations Children's Museum, including hours, directions and ticket prices, go here.