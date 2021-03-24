Great Explorations Children's Museum hosting in-person summer camps

Great Explorations Children's Museum in St. Petersburg is holding in person summer camp this summer. Rising kindergarteners through 3rd graders can enjoy week-long, themed summer camps in June through August at the children's museum. Summer camp will take place Monday through Friday (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

At Great Explorations summer camp, days are filled with experiments, arts, field trips, and more! Carefully crafted programming will encourage imagination, following the museum's mission to stimulate learning through creativity, play, and exploration. Children will love exploring new themes each week, including:

Week 1 (6/14-6/18): "Museum Madness"

Week 2 (6/21-6/25): "Full STEAM Ahead"

Week 3 (6/28-7/2): "Splish Splash"

Week 4 (7/6-7/9): "Party in the USA"

Week 5 (7/12-7/16): "Messy Mania"

Week 6 (7/19-7/23): "Under the Sea"

Week 7 (7/26-7/30): "Around the World"

Week 8 (8/2-8/6): "Starry Days, Starry Nights"

New this year: Rising 1st through 3rd graders will take a trip to the pool to swim on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For 1st through 3rd graders, the cost is $230/week for Members and $250/week for non-members. The first camp (rising kindergarteners only) cost is $210/week for Members and $230/week for Non-Members. Registration is open now at HERE.

A limited number of summer camp scholarships will be awarded based on need and in order of submission, reducing the cost of care to qualifying families in the community. Summer camp scholarships for 2021 are made possible by the White Family Foundation. To apply for a summer camp scholarship, please contact Chel Personius at cpersonius@greatex.org or (727) 821-8992 ext. 219.

With the health and safety of guests, team members, and the community at the top of mind, COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Campers and Great Explorations team members will be required to wear face masks and receive a daily health screening. Capacity is limited.

To learn more about summer camp at Great Explorations Children's Museum, including the museum's COVID-19 precautions, click here.