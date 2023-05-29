Gold Star families spend Memorial Day at Bay Pines Cemetery

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFTS) — Waving proudly, tens of thousands of American flags lined Bay Pines gravesites this Memorial Day.

Some families brought flowers to pay their respects. Other families received flowers.

At the Bay Pines Memorial Day ceremony, the Del Castillo's sat front row to remember their son and brother, Dimitri.

"It is a difficult day for us because, on one side, we don't want to think about what we lost, but we know we also need to honor and remember not only our son but all who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Dimitri's father Carlos.

The true meaning of Memorial Day is remembering the men and women who died in battle.

Carlos and Katherine Del Castillo's son Dimitri died in Afghanistan in 2011.

"It was his honor. He told us that to serve our country. He understood the responsibility of being a US Citizen and it comes with the territory," Carlos said.

The Del Castillo's find strength knowing no matter how they spend the holiday, their son's death isn't in vain.

"My son and I actually had this conversation about Memorial Day before he deployed. He'd see people saying enjoy Memorial Day, get out on the beach, barbecues, and whatnot. He said that's what we're fighting for; for Americans to be free. Enjoy the benefits of this country. Don't be ashamed to have fun today, fly the flag, and be with your friends and family, but take a moment to raise a glass or pause and silence to show respect to those who defended our country."