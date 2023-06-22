Go sandbar snorkeling in Mermaid Cove with explorers from Tampa Bay Watch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier is taking guests of all ages on a brand-new sandbar snorkeling adventure in Mermaid Cove.

The family-friendly excursion merges cool summertime fun and environmental awareness about protecting our waters, especially the dwindling seagrass, a crucial ecosystem for so many sea critters.

Tampa Bay Watch, a nonprofit committed to "restoring the bay every day," aims to achieve a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives.

The boat tour takes two hours, and snorkel gear and protective vests are provided. Kids 5 years older and up should be comfortable in three to four feet of water.

Guides will show and tell all manner of live spider crabs, hermit crabs, snails, shells and whatever else they discover on the sandbar.

Tickets for adults are $34; seniors, military and teachers $31; and children 5-13 are $26.

For more on the Mermaid Cover Sandbar excursion, click here.

