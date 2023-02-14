Watch Now
Global Love Project colors St. Pete streets with lovely chalk positivity

Artist Justin Lucci started the Sunday morning movement on Central and 11th
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:48 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 04:48:51-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every Sunday morning in St. Pete, at the intersection of Central Avenue and 11th Street, the mood brightens right along with the sidewalks.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., artists and practitioners of positivity gather for the Global Love Project, coloring the pavement with chalky bursts of hope, of healing and of happiness.

Anyone is invited to create, leave a message or read a message.

Or maybe just rock out to the Mad Picks, the awesome house band of this uplifting movement.

The Global Love Project was started a year ago by St. Pete artist Justin Lucci.

Justin was going through a tough time and decided to manifest his own positivity by chalking one word on the city streets: "LOVE."

"That first week I came here, I did it by myself," he said. "There's now 30 to 40 people who come out here every weekend."

