Giant Japanese 'fluffcakes' are a tasty hit at St. Pete's Rose Gold Tea Labs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's Rose Gold Tea Labs has only been open a few months, but customers are already lined up around the block for a very unique menu item.

Kumo Fluffcakes are giant Japanese pancakes about three inches thick. They take about 15 minutes to make — but you gotta eat them fast.

"We wanted to offer something unique," said Pamela Garcia, who owns the tea shop with her Filipino family. "Kumo means cloud in Japanese."

Located at 5038 66th St N, Rose Gold Tea Labs also serves a host of inventive healthy drinks. But it's the fluffcakes that are making the new store Instagram famous.

"It's been crazy," she said. "We didn't expect it to blow up like this."

Because the fluffcakes have to be carefully prepared, the shop is only selling them on Saturdays and Sundays, which adds to the crazy crowds that just have to have them.