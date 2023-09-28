Get free coffee at Kahwa, other local shops this Friday for National Coffee Day

Kahwa Coffee Roasters — the now-global chain born and headquartered in St. Petersburg — will celebrate Friday's National Coffee Day with a tasty freebie.

All Kahwa customers will receive one free small coffee drink, with no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme will also give away a free medium iced or hot coffee, no strings attached.

Dunkin' rewards members will receive a free medium iced or hot coffee with purchase.

Starbucks isn't advertising any free deals for National Coffee Day, but customers are urged to check with their local stores.

Kahwa — the business baby of couple Raphael and Sarah Perrier, who met 25 years ago over a cup of coffee — will also keep deals going throughout the weekend, as Sunday is International Coffee Day.