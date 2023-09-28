Watch Now
Get free coffee at Kahwa, other local shops this Friday for National Coffee Day

Kahwa is giving away one small coffee drink to all customers, no purchase necessary
Kahwa Coffee Roasters
Sean Daly
Kahwa Coffee Roasters
Posted at 5:05 AM, Sep 28, 2023
Kahwa Coffee Roasters — the now-global chain born and headquartered in St. Petersburg — will celebrate Friday's National Coffee Day with a tasty freebie.

All Kahwa customers will receive one free small coffee drink, with no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme will also give away a free medium iced or hot coffee, no strings attached.

Dunkin' rewards members will receive a free medium iced or hot coffee with purchase.

Starbucks isn't advertising any free deals for National Coffee Day, but customers are urged to check with their local stores.

Kahwa — the business baby of couple Raphael and Sarah Perrier, who met 25 years ago over a cup of coffee — will also keep deals going throughout the weekend, as Sunday is International Coffee Day.

