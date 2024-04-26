Gateway Expressway lanes set to open in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Gateway Expressway toll lanes are all set to open to drivers.

It's a project years in the making, and Pinellas County residents told us they're eager to make it part of their commute.

The $600 million project, seven years in the making, connects US 19 and I-275. It also connects the Bayside Bridge to I-275 with two new tolled roads.

“You're going to have a lot shorter commute, a lot less stressful, and just a more dependable travel time through the facility," said Greg Reese with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The goal is to reduce traffic congestion, something residents told us they're looking forward to.

“Going to work, at lunch, and going home. It is always busy, it really is,” Pinellas County resident Maryann Albertson said.

FDOT said the express lanes will help relieve local congestion on the roads by diverting a lot of the traffic.

“We are just trying to make sure we give people more options for better connectivity, smoother transportation and something that's maybe a little more consistent than you see with some of the bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially when it comes to local roads impacting signals and all of that," said senior construction manager Andrew Williams.

The tolls range from 28 to 86 cents, but drivers get the first seven days for free. The new lanes will open on Friday afternoon.