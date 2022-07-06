Watch Now
Gas prices in Tampa Bay area drop 28 cents in last month

Michael Dwyer/AP
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 06, 2022
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Good news at the gas pump has been hard to come by in the last few months, but the price has finally started to show a consistent decline over the last month.

As of Wednesday, AAA reported the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida was $4.52. That's a decline of nearly 25 cents from the price a month ago, which was $4.76 a gallon across the Sunshine State.

Wednesday's price was also down nearly 37 cents a gallon from the all-time high price, $4.89, last reported on June 13.

In the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater area, gas prices are averaging a bit less than statewide. The local average for a gallon of gas stands at $4.68 a gallon for unleaded gasoline, down roughly 28 cents from a month ago.

Crude oil prices have also dropped to around $100 a barrel, sometimes even less, in recent trading.

