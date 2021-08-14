Watch
FWC offers $2,500 reward to find person shooting deer with a crossbow

The deer have been shot with a crossbow
Posted at 8:35 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 20:37:44-04

PALM HARBOR, FLA.- — The FWC's Wildlife Alert Reward Association is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to a citation or arrest of the individuals responsible for shooting deer in a Pinellas County neighborhood.

Neighbors said somebody is shooting deer with a crossbow. At least four deer have been found injured. According to FWC, a fawn died from its injuries earlier this week.

"The first one was found with an arrow piercing it’s neck, the second two had an arrow in its leg, stuck in its leg, one in the front leg, the other deer had one in the back leg," said Lexie Vanderweit, a neighbor.

"The fourth was the fawn that is now dead."

ABC Action News saw wildlife officers patrolling the Lansbrook Community on Friday evening. About 2 weeks ago, neighbors said they started noticing deer with injuries.

"What's happening next? Who are they going to get next...our dogs, our cats, our children, ourselves. Who are they getting next? That is a big concern," said Vanderweit.

Neighbors have also raised reward money on a GoFundMe page. The page has raised more than $5,000 dollars.

Neighbors have also put fliers up around the neighborhood.

"It's not an isolated incident. It's not an accident so who is next? Who is going to be next? This person is a danger to all of us," said Nancy Bloch, a neighbor.

FWC encourages the public to report any sightings or share information regarding these deer by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Callers can remain anonymous.

