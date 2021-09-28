Future plans for the Pinellas Trail to be discussed during virtual Community Conversation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Trail is considered one of the best biking paths in the State of Florida.

The 60-mile long trail, which runs from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, is used by 250,000 people every month.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal named it as one of six incredible bike trips you can easily do yourself.

There are plans to improve the Pinellas Trail and make it safer.

Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources Department with its partners, Forward Pinellas and Friends of the Pinellas Trail, is hosting a virtual Community Conversation on Zoom on Tuesday, September 28, to share information and answer questions.

Topics to be discussed include: construction updates; maintenance issues; future amenities; trail security; an upcoming trail courtesy campaign; and, how Pinellas County is building out its multimodal transportation network.

The County is looking at extending the trail into a 75-mile loop and connecting it to many county locations and regional trail networks.

The Community Conversation will begin at 6 p.m. and can be accessed by computer, mobile device or phone. To register, visit www.pinellascounty.org/parks.