Funnel clouds spotted in multiple locations across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service says it received multiple reports of funnel clouds across the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday evening.

A tornado warning was issued for Pinellas County, but expired at 6:30 p.m.

NWS indicated that winds reaching 50 mph and some hail was reported through parts of Hillsborough Co., Pinellas Co. and Sarasota Co.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also reported building damage near Rocky Point.

WATCH | Live Weather Radar

Keep up with the latest on weather, here.

Pasco Fire Rescue responded to trees down and minor damage to homes. No injuries were reported. Trees fell in the area of Belvedere Terrace in New Port Richey.