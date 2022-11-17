Free grief support offered for those struggling with a loss during the Holidays

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a stressful time for anyone, and the dread of celebrating family traditions without a key member of the family can be overwhelming.

Experts with BayCare Health Systems are offering free online grief support sessions before the holidays to help people who are grieving deal with their emotions and let them know that they’re not alone.

"Grief is a normal part of our life experience. When we love deeply we grieve deeply, so here at BayCare, we hope we can be a supportive presence for people to realize that this is hard, and to discover some of their own inner resources and resources in the community," said Rebecca Bass, BayCare bereavement coordinator.

BayCare also offers grief support sessions throughout the year.

To register for the sessions and get a link to access them, email mpmbereavement@baycare.org or call 727-462-7995.

The remaining sessions will be Dec. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 12 to 1 p.m.