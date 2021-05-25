4 Tampa Bay museums collaborate on one giant exhibit featuring local artists

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This summer four Tampa Bay art museums are teaming up for one giant exhibit.

The name of the exhibit was originally Skyway 2020 but it had to be pushed back a year because of the pandemic, so now its Skyway 20/21.

“I’m somewhat astounded that all four museums have been able to reschedule this, and really work with the complexity and make this happen,” said Dolores Coe.

Coe is one of 49 local artists to have their work on display during Skyway 20/21.

“These artists are also the community members of Tampa Bay, work in this area, play in this area, but we are heavily invested in this area,” said Coe.

The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is the first of four museums across the Bay to open their portion of the exhibit.

The others include the Ringling Museum of Fine Art, the Tampa Museum of Art and the USF Contemporary Art Museum.

“I really can’t think of other institutions that do something quite like this, where there is an open call, anyone can submit, and it’s reviewed by curators from across four institutions,” said Katherine Pill with the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg.

Every museum offers something different. The art work varies from paintings, to sculptures to even video.

Artist Gabriel Ramos used his childhood memories growing up in Puerto Rico to inspire his three dimensional design. He’s so glad he finally gets to share it with the world.

“It was a big challenge to not have a physical space,” said Ramos, thinking back to 2020. “It’s quite rewarding to know that people get to see the work and get to interact and connect with it.”

These artists say they hope they are on the forefront of something special when it comes to museums joining forces.

“This collaboration is the kind of model that could go nationwide,” said Coe.

Dates for Skyway 20/21 are:

The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg - May 22 - Aug. 22.

The Tampa Museum of Art - June 3 - Oct. 10.

The USF Contemporary Art Museum - June 14 - Sept. 1.

The Ringling Museum of Art - June 20 - Sept. 26.