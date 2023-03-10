Watch Now
Forward Pinellas hosts 7th annual Bike Your City event

The event comes as Pinellas County saw an increase in bike crashes in the last few years. Now they are reminding riders about safety.
Sarah Hollenbeck
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 05:20:14-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Forward Pinellas is hosting its 7th annual Bike Your City event on Friday. The six-and-a-half-mile ride is along the Oldsmar Trail System.

It's a great way to get outdoors, but the ride comes with some safety tips. People from Forward Pinellas will be at the ride to remind bikers about the rules of the road. This comes as Pinellas County saw an increase in bike crashes in the last few years.

Kyle Simpson with Forward Pinellas said that most of their serious or fatal bike crashes happen on high-speed roads. That is why the Bike Your City event highlights a safe route for riders.

Simpson said, "We kind of view this event as an opportunity to highlight that yes, there are some challenges with biking in Pinellas County and Tampa Bay, but we also have a lot of assets like the Pinellas trail and like other trail facilities that are lesser known like the Oldsmar trail system."

The ride kicks off at 9: a.m. Friday morning at R.E. Olds Park. Registration starts at 8:30 am. If you are under 16, you are required to wear a helmet.

