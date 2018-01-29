Former Pinellas County principal who sent racially insensitive email now accused of child abuse

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A former Pinellas County principal who resigned over a racially insensitive email is now facing child abuse charges.

Christine Hoffman, 53, is an administrator at Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy in Clearwater. Hoffman is accused of grabbing a student by his hair and screaming at him for cursing.

The arrest report says that multiple students watched the offense and that Hoffman eventually stopped and began saying "I'm sorry" in an attempt to calm the student down. The victim's mother stated that Hoffman called her to apologize for the incident and admitted to her the battery.

Hoffman was arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse.

Following her arrest, she allegedly admitted that she was trying to calm the children on the bus down. When she heard the boy curse, she admitted she "snapped" and grabbed him by the back of the head by his hair. She began yelling at him to sit down and calm down.

She stated he covered his face with his backpack after she tried apologizing and called the mother later to apologize.

Hoffman stepped down as principal of Campbell Elementary in April 2017 after she sent an email to her staff that included 'racially insensitive' comments.

ABC Action News has reached out to Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy for a statement but has not heard back.