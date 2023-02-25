Watch Now
Forklift fell on Plant City man dies

Posted at 10:16 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 22:20:38-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday evening, Plant City Police Department (PCPD) responded to a 911 call to an industrial accident that resulted in a fatality of a Wesley Chapel man.

PCPD said that the man driving a forklift on the property had lost control, causing the forklift to tip over and fall upon the operator.

According to authorities, those on the scene attempted to remove the forklift from the victim. However, the man died on the spot due to his injuries.

The victim, who is 23 years old, lives in Wesley Chapel.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

