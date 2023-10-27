Florida woman sets car on fire after getting upset with her job: Police

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman allegedly set a car on fire after she became upset with her job on Friday morning.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) said officers found the car on fire in the parking lot of Tarpon Towers on 905 East MLK Drive around 11:08 a.m.

They then located Amber Marie Galbraith, 35, nearby and approached her. After an investigation, officers said Galbraith, an employee of a business within the building, was recently upset by a "disciplinary matter" at work.

Galbraith then allegedly brought ignitable liquids to the building and tried to get inside but was stopped by employees. After leaving the building, she set the parked car on fire outside, according to officers.

Galbraith was charged with one count of arson, battery, and obstruction.