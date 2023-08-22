Florida woman in need of kidney receives donation from older sister

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida woman got the gift of life with a new kidney thanks to her very own sister, who lives across the country.

About 29 years ago, Carol Kenny got a kidney from her mom due to kidney failure.

"I had a transplant, and her kidney worked from day one. Never had another problem until probably about the last six months,” said Kenny.

Fast forward to recently, she started going through kidney failure for a second time. That led Kenny, who lives in Florida, to begin treatment 12 hours a day at home for about four months.

But without her knowing, her older sister, Janet Hill, was looking into becoming her kidney donor.

"I just felt as though that it was just something to be done without really, I guess, as far as I didn't have any hesitation about it,” said Hill.

Paul Hill

Hill, who lives in California, went through all the testing and learned she was a match.

"She told me that she's been testing to be a donor, and I'm like, what, really, oh my, I'm so excited,” said Kenny.

"I think I was the one who was trying to make sure she didn't get too overly optimistic because there was still testing to go, all the way up to the day before,” said Hill.

Finally, the sisters underwent successful transplant surgery earlier this summer at HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

"I feel as though our mother is looking down also smiling,” said Hill.

The sisters both said they are doing well, while Kenny said she can regain her life again.

"She saved my life,” said Kenny. “If not for saving my life or keeping it from being cut shorter, she gave me back my life.”