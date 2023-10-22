Florida woman facing multiple charges after resisting an officer, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after resisting an officer following a traffic stop in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

An FHP Trooper on patrol was passed on the Gandy Bridge by a Mercedes sedan traveling westbound at 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The Trooper conducted a traffic stop and soon arrested the driver, 31-year-old Brittany Diane Bianchi of St. Petersburg, for DUI.

Following her arrest, Bianchi dug her fingernails into the Trooper’s hands.

With the help of local law enforcement, Bianchi was subdued and later transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

She was charged with DUI (3rd within 10 years), habitual traffic offender, resisting officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance.