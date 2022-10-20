Florida students fail to claim $300 million in financial aid annually

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A big talking point across the United States has been news about student loan forgiveness, but what doesn’t always make the headlines is that every year Florida students leave $300 million in financial aid relief unclaimed by not applying for federal aid through the free FAFSA application.

Dominic Slavik is a senior at Seminole High School.

Slavik plans on going to college next year, and even though he doesn’t know exactly what his major will be or where he might go, he does know one thing for sure — applying for financial aid is a critical component.

Students who want to go to college are urged to fill out their free application for federal student aid or FAFSA sooner rather than later.

College and Career Centers at high schools across Pinellas County are helping students fill out the form, which only takes about an hour, according to Susan Sims at the College and Career Center at Seminole High School.

“We always encourage students to fill out the FAFSA as soon as possible. It’s a first-come, first-serve basis,” Sims explained.

Sims said more than 50% of students are eligible for scholarships through FAFSA. All you need to get started is your social security card, ID and previous tax information.

Slavik said he knows that if he wants money to pay for college, FAFSA is the way to go.

“It’s worth the time to do all of this in advance because later on, if you try to cram it all in, it's going to be a lot,” he said.

The FAFSA Application window closes on June 30, 2023, but financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

More than half of Florida high school seniors who complete the FAFSA qualify for a Pell Grant, one of the largest forms of federal aid available to low-income students.

Pinellas County School District leaders are hosting several FAFSA Completion Night sessions to help students with the application. You can find a list of all the sessions here.