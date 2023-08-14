Florida pastor among those arrested in Home Depot theft ring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A local pastor was one of multiple people arrested for their alleged involvement in a Home Depot theft ring.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Robert Dell, a pastor at Pinellas County's The Rock Church and founder of a halfway house for those recovering from drug addiction in St. Petersburg, was arrested for operating the multimillion-dollar theft ring.

Moody said Robert and four other associates were arrested for stealing merchandise from brands such as Milwaukee and DeWalt.

The merchandise, which officials said added up to over a million dollars, was stolen from Home Depots across several counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk. It was then sold on eBay under the account "Anointed Liquidator," officials added.

Officials said Robert threatened abuse and "used the positions of being a pastor and founder of a hallway house to manipulate other vulnerable people" into committing the crimes. They believe that Robert was operating the scheme for over 10 years, bringing the total loss of merchandise to over $5 million.

Co-conspirators Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild stole a majority of the merchandise from stores five to six times a day on average before they delivered it to Dell to be sold on eBay, according to officials.

They added that Robert's wife, Jaclyn Dell, and his mother, Karen Dell, both assisted in the collection, shipment and payment of the stolen merchandise.

Robert is facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and dealing in stolen property as an organizer. Jaclyn is facing a charge of conspiracy to RICO, and Karen was charged with dealing in stolen property.

The Rock Church refuted Moody's claim that Robert was still a pastor at the church and put up a statement on their website about him that said the following: