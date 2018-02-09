Florida nurses aid arrested after pawning a $17K diamond ring stolen from bedridden patient for $400

BELLEAIR, Fla. — A Florida nurses aid was arrested after deputies say she pawned a $17,000 diamond ring that was stolen from a bedridden woman for $400.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Lauren Marie Dito, 26, was working as a nurses aid for Able Palms Home & Health Care Services when a pair of earrings and a ring from the home of a bedridden patient suddenly went missing.

The stolen items were as followed:

14K yellow gold diamond earrings containing sixteen round brilliant cut diamonds valued at $1,325.

Platinum ring containing two round brilliant cut diamonds with a total weight of 1.43 CT valued at $17,750.

The victim's husband noticed that the jewelry was missing from her nightstand and reported that Dito was the only new nurse's aid to enter their home. The couple had a regular crew of five who were assigned to their home on a regular basis.

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff's office discovered that Dito pawned the 14K earrings to Cash America of St. Petersburg on January 22 for $200. She then pawned the platinum ring to Orange Pawn in Largo on January 30 for $400.

Dito was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dealing in stolen property. She has since posted her $10,000 bond.