Florida man charged after running over father multiple times in parking lot

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has charged a Florida man in a hit-and-run that killed his father on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to R Bar, located at 245 108th Avenue in Treasure Island, to investigate a fatal hit-and-run.

According to investigators, 86-year-old Thomas McKeown was struck and dragged by a black pickup truck in the parking lot of the bar.

Investigators later learned that a 2019 black Dodge Ram backed into a parking space in the parking lot.

McKeown walked towards the truck and appeared to fall to the ground in front of it.

Investigators said the truck then started to move and ran over McKeown, dragging him into the parking lot. The truck then reversed and moved forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene.

Investigators found out Thomas McKeown's son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was driving the pickup truck that struck Thomas.

Mark was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

