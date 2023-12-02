Florida couple makes Ride and Run with the Stars fundraiser a holiday tradition

FORT DESOTO, Fla. — On a foggy Saturday morning, hundreds of bikers put their pedals to the max, and hundreds more runners took off for one early morning trek that will bring joy to hundreds of kids come Christmas morning.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the fundraiser goes towards underprivileged children and crime victims. They spend the year identifying the children who could benefit the most from the fundraiser.

"That old cliche, but it's not because it rings true is the kids are the future. And these kids deserve to have a good holiday season," Sheriff Gualtieri said.

The fundraiser is called 'Ride and Run with the Stars.' In 2021, PCSO raised $72,000, which is enough to spread holiday cheer to 539 kids. The Sheriff said most of the kids ask for basic necessities, including clothes and shoes.

"For all of these kids, it will put a smile on their face, and just having the basic needs that people take for granted because there is a lot of underprivileged out there and a lot of kids where their parents are just not in a position to provide for them," he added.

For the last 30 years, PCSO has called on bikers and runners to come out. Every single year, Bob and Linda Tiller have dug up their t-shirts from the very first fundraiser, greased their wheels, and showed support.

"It's just a really nice tradition that we do every year, and I look forward to it," Linda said.

To the Tillers, attending Tampa Bay's largest law enforcement-organized fundraiser year after year warms their heart.

"Following this event, you actually have the real Sheriff's employees going out and shopping for the children and getting the toys that you know that they might not otherwise have. It just always makes you feel good for having helped out a little bit," said Bob Tiller.

Because one simple bike ride or run could have a lasting impact on some of our youngest neighbors.