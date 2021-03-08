Florida corrections officer killed in crash in Indian Rocks Beach

INDIAN ROCKS, Fla. — A Florida corrections officer was killed in a crash in Indian Rocks early Monday morning, officials said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said on Monday around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Indian Rocks Bridge.

Investigators said deputies arrived on the scene and found an overturned Ford F-250 with 44-year-old Miguel Gonzalez near the vehicle. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzales was driving on Indian Rocks Bridge when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his truck and struck a concrete barrier, investigators said.

As the Ford continued against the barrier wall, the truck impacted several portions of the metal railing. Gonzalez was ejected from the truck onto the curb, investigators said.

The Ford continued, went onto the curb and sidewalk, struck a palm tree and then overturned on its passenger side.

Gonzalez was the only person inside the vehicle.

Investigators said Gonzalez was a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections and was assigned to Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell, Florida.

This is an ongoing investigation.

