Flooding issues persistent problem for Largo neighborhood

LARGO, Fla. — Tuesday’s storm caused a lot of headaches for residents of one Largo neighborhood.

They say every time a heavy rain comes through, flooding is the norm along Dahlia Place, often referred to as “Lake Dahlia.”

“Proud owner of waterfront property in downtown Largo,” Chris Girard said, in frustration.

Girard said he has exhausted all efforts trying to get some help with ongoing flooding and has even dealt with more than a foot of water seeping into his home in the past.

“I replaced the carpet and then it flooded the next year and you have to replace the carpet again so now I got tile floors,” said Girard.

Neighbors tell ABC Action News drainage problems have persisted for years without any workable solutions from the City of Largo.

We asked city officials if they are aware of the problem and what’s being done to prevent it from continuing. ABC Action News is waiting on a response.

“If this is just from a regular downpour, a hurricane is going to bring a whole lot more rain than this and quick,” said Debra Muenzel.

Muenzel said flooding has happened at least four times in the last year.

She said on Tuesday, she was forced to walk and float her groceries in a plastic tub because the water on the road was too deep to drive through.

“I have health issues and if I needed to call an ambulance and they’re not going to come down the street with the ambulance and they have to walk down the street to get me, how safe am I?”