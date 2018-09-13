Construction crews working to fill potholes, alleviate flooding in St. Pete mobile home park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Over time small potholes grew into large potholes and summer storms flooded all of them at the Twin City Mobile Home Park in St. Pete.

With every heavy rainfall, some residents find themselves confined to the neighborhood because their cars won’t make it out.

Renters say two of the roads flood regularly and that some pizza delivery people refuse to drive past the entrance.

The park manager admits the problem has been ongoing for at least a year but says the owners have not approved money for a fix.

After we contacted the manager he explained it was a corporate issue. Within 48 hours of our phone call the park notified residents it was hiring an asphalt company to make repairs.

Construction crews showed up this week and began work.