Flooding concerns continue for St. Pete mobile home residents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rainy nights are dreadful for some Tampa Bay area residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.

"When it rains, and it's high tide, there's no getting out of here. Carefully, anyway," long-time resident, Erin Roth, said.

Roth has been a resident of her community, now named Twin City Mobile Home Park, for over a decade.

"At this point, it’s 13 years later, it gets my anxiety. I'm used to it. I don't like it. But my anxiety goes through the roof. I have a child," Roth explained. "Cars have been ruined. You, know, water’s been inside certain people’s houses."

She said the neighborhood is in a low-lying area with poor drainage.

We previously contacted the Pinellas County Health Department about trash Roth said was piling up on the property after it floods.

"Lately, they’ve been cleaning that up," Roth added.

But, she said she reaches out to management at least once a month and is told not much else can be done.

"I'm not doing this to be malicious. I’m doing this to protect our community," Roth explained.

Records show the property was purchased by Lakeshore communities in Illinois last September.

In April of this year, we reached out to a representative with the company in a statement, they said:

"The new management at Twin City Mobile Home Community is constantly working to address issues of concern that are raised by our residents… It’s important to know that intermittent flooding is a complicated engineering issue and some of the causes originate outside the community and outside our immediate control."

We reached back out to the property Saturday. We asked what has since been done to help residents with flooding concerns, but we have not yet heard back.

We will continue to search for answers as Roth tells ABC Action News it doesn’t take much to be left with a flooded neighborhood.