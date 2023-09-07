Flamingo under sanctuary's care expected to be released later this week

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is caring for a flamingo after boaters rescued it off the coast of St. Pete Beach.

The flamingo named "Peaches" was rescued by boaters on Saturday. It was struggling in the water and appeared exhausted.

SPCA Tampa Bay reached out to the sanctuary, which consulted experts at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife.

"They are wading birds, and because of their height, they can go out into pretty deep water, but certainly not as deep as where it was found," said Melissa Edwards with Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary

Edwards said Hurricane Idalia and other storms have a tendency to bring unusual species to the area.

"My guess is it's from the Yucatán Peninsula. There was a group that's heading to Cuba, and it just kind of got swept in Hurricane Idalia and ended up here. There was a population in Florida hundreds of years ago, but they haven't really been here very often. Who can say how long they can hang out? I kind of hope it's for a while," she added.

Often spotted in South Florida or the Florida Keys, the flamingos have been seen across Florida's West Coast since the hurricane. Video and photos show sightings across Pinellas County, including on Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Sarasota's beaches.

"This is definitely a first for the sanctuary. It's been really exciting. Of course, we don't want birds to become injured or have to come in for care, but it has been a treat for us being passionate about birds. It just speaks to you never know what's going to come through the doors, and that makes this job exciting," said Edwards.

Edwards said the flamingo is making progress. Rescuers hope to release the bird later this week and have it rejoin a flamboyance known as a group of flamingos.

