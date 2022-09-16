First-of-its-kind Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast partnered to open a first-of-its-kind Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Florida on Friday.

The two hosted a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration at its new youth programming facility located at 3800 9th Ave North in St. Petersburg.

Family-focused programming after traditional operating hours will be available at the new facility, which is said to provide support to approximately 400 community youth.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast will also partner with Sallie House and Children’s Village to provide foster care youth with a free membership.

“In collaboration with the great Salvation Army team, our staff will support kids by providing early literacy and workforce development programming to support community members’ academic and professional success,” stated Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast CEO & President Freddy Williams.

Salvation Army programming and activities such as The School of Music and Arts (SOMA), Character Building and Sunday worship will continue to be available in the facility.

“We are honored to partner with The Salvation Army to support even more youth in the Tampa Bay region as we work diligently to reach our goal of supporting 40,000 youth annually by 2025,” stated Williams.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast is currently accepting new members for the afterschool program, which is open on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Job opportunities will also be available in the new facility.

To learn how to register your child, contact Club Director Shea Branham-Medina at sbranham-medina@bgcsun.org.