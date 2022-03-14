Fire tears through an apartment complex in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Multiple apartments were involved in a two-alarm fire in Tarpon Springs Monday afternoon.

According to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue Chief Scott Young, the fire happened at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Haven Place in the city. Multiple units from Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Dunedin worked to put out the flames.

Video from ABC Action News' helicopter showed at least one apartment appeared to be completely burned out as firefighters worked to contain any remaining hotspots.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said a total of four apartments were hit by the fire, but no injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire investigators have not said how the fire may have been started and are continuing to investigate.