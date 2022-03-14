Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fire tears through an apartment complex in Tarpon Springs

Fire roars through Tarpon Springs apartments
Tarpon Springs Fire on 3/14/2022
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:15:19-04

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Multiple apartments were involved in a two-alarm fire in Tarpon Springs Monday afternoon.

According to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue Chief Scott Young, the fire happened at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Haven Place in the city. Multiple units from Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Dunedin worked to put out the flames.

Video from ABC Action News' helicopter showed at least one apartment appeared to be completely burned out as firefighters worked to contain any remaining hotspots.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said a total of four apartments were hit by the fire, but no injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire investigators have not said how the fire may have been started and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!