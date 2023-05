ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A fire early Friday morning at a home in St. Pete is being investigated as an arson, according to police.

Firefighters were called to the home at 2101 30th Avenue North at 5:30 a.m.

WFTS

Police said no one was injured in the fire, but further investigation led officials to deem it suspicious.

The investigation is underway. No other information has been released at this time.