Fire at TradeWinds in St. Pete leads to evacuation, displaces guests

An overnight fire at the Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete that led to an evacuation has displaced some guests.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jul 12, 2022
A fire chief at the scene said an air conditioning unit caught fire and many rooms were damaged by water as firefighters worked to get it out.

Three people were injured but refused transport for further treatment.

Video from the scene showed the fire coming out of the side of the hotel.

