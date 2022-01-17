Film crew teams up with law enforcement to shed light on PTSD, police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete film company is teaming up with Pasco County law enforcement this month to make a movie they hope will shed light on a disturbing trend among police officers.

Producer and Director Andrew Kiaroscuro said he just isn’t making a movie, he’s trying to make a difference.

“I’m very passionate about the topic of suicide prevention, my father passed away when I was 19 from suicide, he was my hero,” said Kiaroscuro.

The movie, 115 Grains, is based on the real-life story of a police officer suffering from PTSD and the calls throughout his career that have impacted him.

“So 115 Grains is the number of grains in a nine-millimeter bullet which is standard issue for law enforcement,” said Kiaroscuro. “Right now more officers pass from suicide than being killed in the line of duty.”

Lead actor Evan Gamble believes it’s the kind of script that can change the national narrative. He feels more responsibility for this role than others he has played in the past.

“It’s going to be a whole lot of policemen and women that are going to be watching this movie and I kind of feel like I’m speaking for all of them and helping to tell their story that a lot of people aren’t hearing,” said Gamble.

Chief financier for the film and 20-year military veteran, Andy Wilson, wasn’t looking to join the movie business but said this topic was too important to ignore.

“Law enforcement officers often times have been overlooked with the problems that they’ve had with post-traumatic stress,” said Wilson.

What’s especially inspiring for the cast and crew is that local law enforcement in Pasco County is willing to lend their knowledge and resources to the film.

“Real deputies that serve in their community outreach program will be on sight,” said Kiaroscuro.

“The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is happy to promote awareness and create a sense of urgency to establish mental health as a healthcare crisis and the need for help,” said Britney Morris, spokesperson for the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The film is also looking for help from the general public when it comes to extras. If interested in being in 115 Grains you’re asked to email 115grainsfilm@gmail.com. The film is expected to be released later this year.

“My hope is that we can put this into the audience’s mind and that they walk away and there is a lot more support, a lot more understanding, of what our law enforcement officers, men and women, go through,” said Wilson.