FHP: two-vehicle crash on US Highway 19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 19 N.

A Toyota RAV4 SUV was heading north on the left turn northbound lane and attempted to make a U-turn, according to FHP.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south in the southbound lanes.

The SUV made a U-turn without realizing the motorcycle was approaching.

According to authorities, when the SUV saw the motorcycle, it attempted to move into the inside southbound lane to avoid colliding.

Unfortunately, both vehicles collide with each other. The motorcycle driver was ejected through the SUV's rear windshield.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown.