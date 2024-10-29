FEMA tries to clear up overwhelming confusion in St. Pete Beach meeting

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — It’s a weird way to see a St. Pete Beach landmark.

Hundreds of people were in the damaged lobby of TradeWinds Resort, not there for the beach or dinner. They were there for answers from FEMA.

John Kurzman and his wife, Lisa, lost their home to a fire sparked by Helene’s surge.

“I’m calling it a world of hurt. There’s just so many people that have been impacted, and it’s sad,” Lisa said.

Now, like so many others, they’re trying to navigate complex FEMA rules to answer simple questions: Can they rebuild? If so, when? Will they be forced to elevate their home?

FEMA’s 50-percent rule will determine that.

FULL VIDEO | FEMA discussion at St. Pete Beach meeting

If you’re in a special flood hazard area, the rule prevents you from improving your home if those improvements exceed 50% of your home’s value. You either have to relocate or elevate.

“The structure will need to be brought into compliance with the local, current floodplain management regulations,” said Tamara Hansen with FEMA.

According to Hansen, local governments—not FEMA—will inspect homes to determine whether they comply with the rule.

“It sounds like there’s a delay in making those initial damage assessments,” another FEMA staff member said.

For now, that means a waiting game for John and Lisa Kurzman and so many others.

“It’s extremely anxiety-provoking, because you don’t know. Are we going to rebuild? Can we do it? What are the rules? What new rules might apply?” Lisa said.