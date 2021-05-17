FDOT wants community input on Howard Frankland Bridge sail design

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is seeking community input on aesthetic features for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project, currently under construction.

The improvements will create a bridge that is both functional and beautiful, the department says.

FDOT is asking the community to participate in the process and cast their vote for their favorite “sail” design that best exemplifies Tampa Bay. The sails will be located along the four scenic overlooks on the new bridge.

Voting will begin May 17 and run through May 31 and includes two options: the “Marconi Sail” and the “Schooner Sail.” Both designs are nautically inspired by the surrounding waters of Tampa Bay. The community can cast their vote HERE.

Once the bridge replacement is complete, drivers will have four general-purpose lanes and two tolled express lanes in each direction. Additionally, a 12-foot shared-use path that will be separated from the roadway will connect to trails on either side of the bridge.

Construction of the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in late 2025. For more information about the project construction or to sign up to receive email alerts, click here.