Father, 9-year-old son found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, St. Petersburg PD says

Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 04, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A murder-suicide investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy and his father were found dead Monday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the mother of the 9-year-old called their office at 9: 45 a.m. for a welfare check after the boy's father did not respond to her calls or knocks on the door.

The mom called the apartment manager and went inside to find the murder scene and immediately called the police, St. Petersburg Police said Monday afternoon.

The mother of the child, per St. Pete PD, was not at the location, St. Petersburg Police said Monday.

