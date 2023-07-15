Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fatal shooting at Highland Park Apartments leaves one dead, one injured

police lights generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police lights generic
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 10:52:45-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (CFR) responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. Friday at Highland Park Apartments, 2075 N.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment, while an adult female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD said the shooting occurred during an altercation inside the apartment, and the person who fired the shots has been questioned.

At this time, no further details regarding the incident have been made available to the public.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.