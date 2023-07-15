Fatal shooting at Highland Park Apartments leaves one dead, one injured

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (CFR) responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. Friday at Highland Park Apartments, 2075 N.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment, while an adult female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD said the shooting occurred during an altercation inside the apartment, and the person who fired the shots has been questioned.

At this time, no further details regarding the incident have been made available to the public.