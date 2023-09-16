Watch Now
Fatal crash on I-275 exit ramp in Pinellas County

Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 10:52:46-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash early this morning on the southbound lanes of I-275 near the exit ramp to 54th Avenue North.

Around 4:30 a.m., a sedan with two people inside lost control for an 'unknown reason,' authorities said in the release.

According to FHP, the driver, a 36-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, veered off the road and struck a tree along the east shoulder of the ramp.

The passenger, a 48-year-old man from St. Petersburg, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

